iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $249.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.98 and its 200-day moving average is $220.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.