Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday. Williams Trading set a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

PLXS stock opened at $143.92 on Thursday. Plexus has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $172.89. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $217,141.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,921.10. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,497. This trade represents a 25.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,440. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Plexus by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,361,000 after buying an additional 24,115 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Plexus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 975,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 12.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 765,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,617,000 after purchasing an additional 87,551 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 120.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,655,000 after purchasing an additional 190,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Plexus by 37.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 242,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

