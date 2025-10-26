Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.3250.
VIPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th.
VIPS stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. Vipshop has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $21.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
