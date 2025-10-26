Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.3250.

VIPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th.

Get Vipshop alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vipshop

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 209.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Vipshop by 1,695.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 575.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 1,187.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

VIPS stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. Vipshop has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $21.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.