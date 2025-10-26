Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,725,000 after buying an additional 924,353 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,217,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,972,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,589,000 after acquiring an additional 152,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,105,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,260,000 after acquiring an additional 166,148 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $49.25.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

