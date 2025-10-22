Short Interest in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Rises By 122.9%

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 143,800 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the September 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of KMLM stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $183.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of -0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

