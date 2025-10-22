GlobalData (LON:DATA) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 195 to GBX 170. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. GlobalData traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.53), with a volume of 6520225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.60).

Several other brokerages have also commented on DATA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 price target on shares of GlobalData in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 price target on shares of GlobalData in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GlobalData currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 225.

In other GlobalData news, insider Graham Lilley bought 23,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 per share, with a total value of £29,951.25. Also, insider Peter Harkness sold 9,506 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150, for a total transaction of £14,259. Insiders have sold a total of 20,563,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,805,104 in the last 90 days. 61.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of £820.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 3 earnings per share for the quarter. GlobalData had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 12.99%. On average, analysts expect that GlobalData Plc will post 9.6687774 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

