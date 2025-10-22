Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Shares Down 6.6% – Should You Sell?

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Approximately 5,489,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 427% from the average daily volume of 1,041,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Coro Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £3.09 million, a PE ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.11.

About Coro Energy

(Get Free Report)

A South East Asian energy company focused on supporting the regional transition to a low carbon economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.