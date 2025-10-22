Namib Minerals (NAMM) & Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM – Get Free Report) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & Silver Ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Namib Minerals to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Namib Minerals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Namib Minerals $80.35 million -$20.75 million -1.98 Namib Minerals Competitors $860.58 million -$211.09 million -34.90

Namib Minerals’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Namib Minerals. Namib Minerals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Namib Minerals N/A N/A -56.66% Namib Minerals Competitors -56.04% 0.43% 0.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Namib Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Namib Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Namib Minerals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Namib Minerals 1 0 0 0 1.00 Namib Minerals Competitors 462 1110 1051 24 2.24

As a group, “Gold & Silver Ores” companies have a potential upside of 25.90%. Given Namib Minerals’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Namib Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Namib Minerals has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Namib Minerals’ peers have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Namib Minerals peers beat Namib Minerals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Namib Minerals

Namib Minerals is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused principally in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals, formerly known as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, is based in New York.

