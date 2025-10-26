Hobart Private Capital LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Hobart Private Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after buying an additional 3,757,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after buying an additional 2,703,613 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,461 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $680.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $681.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $660.89 and its 200 day moving average is $619.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

