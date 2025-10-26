Fielder Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 700 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Novem Group grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $345.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total value of $348,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,712,767.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,852. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

