Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 7.1%

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.94 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.00.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $707.32 million for the quarter. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 46.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 40,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $3,419,389.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 420,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,888,000.85. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $8,417,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,504,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,623,580.43. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,438 shares of company stock valued at $32,638,085. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

