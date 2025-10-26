Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

