Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 129.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 101.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 47.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total value of $1,380,930.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $7,998,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,040. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $199.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.49 and its 200 day moving average is $184.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.87. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $137.99 and a one year high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $605.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.07 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $232.00 to $226.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.