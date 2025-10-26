iShares Gold Trust $IAU Holdings Raised by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 60,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average is $65.48. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

