Probity Advisors Inc. Has $278,000 Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in SentinelOne by 3.8% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 11.1% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 5.7% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 9.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. New Street Research set a $23.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.26.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.76. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.17 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $159,014.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,947.84. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 23,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $425,006.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 928,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,769,339.47. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 453,277 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,904. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

