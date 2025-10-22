Probity Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,838 shares of company stock valued at $348,392 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $188.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Argus increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.