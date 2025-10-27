Bel Fuse (BELFA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $171.6880 million for the quarter.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.43. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.60 million.

BELFA stock opened at $138.74 on Monday. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. ( NASDAQ:BELFA Free Report ) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

