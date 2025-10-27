XP Power (LON:XPP) Insider Buys £11,449.14 in Stock

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Shook bought 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,038 per share, with a total value of £11,449.14.

Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 24th, Daniel Shook purchased 768 shares of XP Power stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,038 per share, with a total value of £7,971.84.

XP Power Stock Performance

XPP stock opened at GBX 1,046 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £293.21 million, a P/E ratio of -18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. XP Power Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 600 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,422. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 940.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 864.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 price target on shares of XP Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,245.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

See Also

