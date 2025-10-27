Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives C$46.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.22.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Quebecor from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Quebecor from C$43.25 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Quebecor from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th.

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$44.42 on Friday. Quebecor has a one year low of C$30.02 and a one year high of C$45.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$42.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.

