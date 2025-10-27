Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $2.7052 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CP opened at $75.45 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $83.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 5,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 39.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

