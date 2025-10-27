Carlisle Companies (CSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.88 per share and revenue of $1.3244 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. Carlisle Companies's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $339.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.22 and its 200 day moving average is $372.35. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $311.41 and a 52 week high of $472.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 464.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 180,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,543,000 after purchasing an additional 148,829 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 130,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after buying an additional 32,996 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 111,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,661,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

