Independent Bank (IBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $50.1830 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.72 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Independent Bank Trading Up 2.6%

Independent Bank stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $668.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBCP shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Independent Bank from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered Independent Bank from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $45,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,376.96. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $59,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 23,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,202.64. The trade was a 9.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 469.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 107,972 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 128,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 19.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 71,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Independent Bank by 14.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

