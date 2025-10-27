Brokerages Set Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) PT at $16.40

Shares of Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Immuneering from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Immuneering from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Immuneering from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th.

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Sell-side analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Feinberg bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 156,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,629.22. The trade was a 5.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 20,800 shares of company stock worth $143,754 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immuneering by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Immuneering by 17.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

