Brokerages Set Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Target Price at $38.41

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.4118.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hut 8 from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $133,865.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,056.55. This represents a 49.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Flinn sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $225,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,951.05. This trade represents a 46.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,060 shares of company stock valued at $399,485. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,546,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,075,000 after buying an additional 87,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,679,000 after buying an additional 309,113 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 1,043.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,486,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,237 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,287,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 829,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,104,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 471,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUT opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hut 8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Hut 8 had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 112.81%.The firm had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

