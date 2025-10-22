Analysts Set TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Target Price at $10.90

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLSI shares. Wall Street Zen cut TriSalus Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLSI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,900,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,812,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in TriSalus Life Sciences by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,092,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 265,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TriSalus Life Sciences by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 235,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLSI opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.47. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 million. TriSalus Life Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriSalus Life Sciences will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

