Probity Advisors Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 17,265 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. J Hagan Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

TFLO opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.