Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 773 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,958,000 after buying an additional 275,391 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,468,000 after buying an additional 414,275 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,934 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,458,000 after purchasing an additional 210,343 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 322,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RL. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $404.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $353.00 to $352.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.12.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $335.19 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.61 and a 1 year high of $341.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

