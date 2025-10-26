Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 819.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 2,646.7% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Roblox by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:RBLX opened at $127.85 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The stock has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $819,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,642 shares in the company, valued at $38,048,565.10. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $773,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 46,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,596.86. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,876 shares of company stock valued at $47,485,929 over the last 90 days. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Arete upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Arete Research set a $116.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.22.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

