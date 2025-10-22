AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTT) Short Interest Up 129.6% in September

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,200 shares, a growth of 129.6% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:OCTT opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTT – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.17% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (OCTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. OCTT was launched on Sep 20, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

