Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW Holdings Reduced by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,408 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,134,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,861 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 295.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,268 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,020,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.39. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $240.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.90 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 155.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -13.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.40.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

