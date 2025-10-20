Nordea Investment Management AB Has $22.53 Million Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 260.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 93,119 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $22,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.5%

Targa Resources stock opened at $148.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.14 and a 12 month high of $218.51.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra Research raised Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.50.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

