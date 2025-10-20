Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,225 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in Truist Financial by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in Truist Financial by 435.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Read Our Latest Report on TFC

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $42.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.