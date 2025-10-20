US Bancorp DE Sells 756 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 10.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $983,829.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,003.13. The trade was a 55.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

FELE opened at $97.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.72. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.87 and a 52 week high of $111.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $587.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.61 million. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.950-4.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

