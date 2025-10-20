Lyell Wealth Management LP Reduces Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM opened at $151.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.15. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $144.32 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $1,421,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,852,838. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total transaction of $1,413,655.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 314,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,959,893.95. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 536,278 shares of company stock worth $91,583,034. Company insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.