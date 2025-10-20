Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 82,207 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. $LPL

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 82,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 392,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 123,994 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 498.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 128,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 107,167 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 163,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 1,380.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 63,802 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 161.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 61,679 shares during the period.

Get LG Display alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LG Display has an average rating of “Reduce”.

LG Display Price Performance

NYSE LPL opened at $5.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.49.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LG Display

(Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.