EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Acquired by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,287 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Roth Capital reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $106.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.58 and its 200-day moving average is $115.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.