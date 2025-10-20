KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA) Short Interest Down 65.4% in September

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 58,800 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the September 15th total of 169,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 2,030.8% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA KCCA opened at $17.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $23.32.

About KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

