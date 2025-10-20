Sunoco LP $SUN Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 12.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,132,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,343,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sunoco by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,165,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,162,000 after acquiring an additional 296,791 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Sunoco by 14.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,978,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,915,000 after acquiring an additional 369,508 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 2.6% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,810,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,106,000 after acquiring an additional 45,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Sunoco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 691,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco stock opened at $54.09 on Monday. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.02%.The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.9088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 179.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sunoco from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

