Balboa Wealth Partners Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF $XLSR

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,907,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,745,000 after purchasing an additional 159,209 shares during the period. Croban raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Croban now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of XLSR opened at $59.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $851.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $60.53.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

