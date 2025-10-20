Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 12,494 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,494 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 18,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.9%

DD stock opened at $79.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

