Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in CMS Energy by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $74.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,810.32. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,865.12. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

