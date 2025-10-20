Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 42,756 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 822,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,756 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $20,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $13,894,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 253.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 909,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 652,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,420,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,844,000 after purchasing an additional 207,807 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 499,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,690,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $137,939.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $806,520. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Szabados sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $91,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,092.49. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $358,873. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 0.0%

NTCT stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

