VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Invests $33.87 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 283,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,874,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 37.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after buying an additional 44,687 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 34.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,251 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 68.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,294 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 57.2% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius Research started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE EOG opened at $106.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

