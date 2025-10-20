RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 87,532 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $61.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.50. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.534 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This is an increase from Ryanair’s previous special dividend of $0.47. Ryanair’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

