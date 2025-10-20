Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 19,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $68.12 on Monday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 620.0%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

