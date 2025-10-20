Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $125.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $250.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 109.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 156.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79,390 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 135,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74,930 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $9.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $70.75.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

