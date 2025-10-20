Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.60.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $125.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $250.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $9.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $70.75.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
