Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Stock Position Boosted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 621.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS stock opened at $191.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $195.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 86.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.13.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $441.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP John Donaghey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.73, for a total transaction of $160,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,961.17. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.