Comparing ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) & Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE)

ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) and Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ZOOZ Power and Kimball Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZOOZ Power 1 1 1 0 2.00 Kimball Electronics 0 2 2 0 2.50

ZOOZ Power presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.02%. Kimball Electronics has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.10%. Given ZOOZ Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ZOOZ Power is more favorable than Kimball Electronics.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ZOOZ Power has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimball Electronics has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

38.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZOOZ Power and Kimball Electronics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZOOZ Power $1.04 million 20.08 -$10.99 million N/A N/A Kimball Electronics $1.49 billion 0.46 $16.98 million $0.67 42.25

Kimball Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than ZOOZ Power.

Profitability

This table compares ZOOZ Power and Kimball Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZOOZ Power N/A N/A N/A Kimball Electronics 1.14% 5.11% 2.57%

Summary

Kimball Electronics beats ZOOZ Power on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZOOZ Power

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited. The company was formerly known as Chakratec Ltd. and changed its name to ZOOZ Power Ltd. in March 2021. ZOOZ Power Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications. In addition, it is also involved in the production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, as well as clean room assembly, cold chain, and product sterilization management activities. Further, the company offers design services and support, supply chain services and support, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, product design and process validation and qualification, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, aftermarket services, drug delivery devices and solutions with and without electronics, and product life cycle management services, as well as and assembly of medical, automotive, and industrial products. It operates in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, India, Japan, Vietnam, and internationally. Kimball Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

