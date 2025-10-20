Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF $SEIM

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $44.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $42.91.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0592 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd.

(Free Report)

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.