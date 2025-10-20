Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Dycom Industries by 9.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.25.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $292.42 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.37 and a twelve month high of $301.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

